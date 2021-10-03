Intel Compute-Runtime 21.39.21127 Brings Broader Alder Lake S Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 October 2021 at 05:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's newest weekly Compute-Runtime update providing open-source OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for their graphics hardware is now reader with broader support for upcoming Alder Lake S processors.

Intel Compute-Runtime 21.39.21127 was released on Friday and in addition to upgrading its Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) snapshot and other routine updates, it does add a number of ADL-S PCI IDs.

To this point the Intel Compute-Runtime code had just three PCI IDs around Alder Lake S while now five more were added this week (0x4682, 0x4688, 0x468A, 0x4692, and 0x4693). Presumably those earlier IDs were for engineering samples / pre-production models while the latest PCI IDs are for upcoming retail models.

Most of the Alder Lake support on Linux should be squared away at this point if running the latest mainline Linux kernel (or at least Linux ~5.14), Mesa 21.2 or newer, and now the latest Compute-Runtime if concerned about OpenCL compute or oneAPI L0.

This newest Intel Compute-Runtime release can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as Ubuntu 20.04+ binary packages.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Sends Out 11th Revision Of Linux Kernel Patches For AMX
Intel oneAPI 2021.4 Released With More Optimizations, Continues LLVM Adoption
Intel Exploring CPU+GPU Synchronized Priority Scheduling For Linux
Intel Announces Loihi 2, Lava Software Framework For Advancing Neuromorphic Computing
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Intel's User Interrupts With Sapphire Rapids Looking Quite Great For Faster IPC
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Facebook Has Been Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton
IBM Engineer Has Been Exploring Possible Rust Modules For GRUB
GNU Coreutils 9.0: cp Now Enables CoW By Default + Copy Offload, wc Now Uses AVX2