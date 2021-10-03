Intel Compute-Runtime 21.39.21127 Brings Broader Alder Lake S Support

Intel's newest weekly Compute-Runtime update providing open-source OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for their graphics hardware is now reader with broader support for upcoming Alder Lake S processors.
Intel Compute-Runtime 21.39.21127 was released on Friday and in addition to upgrading its Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) snapshot and other routine updates, it does add a number of ADL-S PCI IDs.
To this point the Intel Compute-Runtime code had just three PCI IDs around Alder Lake S while now five more were added this week (0x4682, 0x4688, 0x468A, 0x4692, and 0x4693). Presumably those earlier IDs were for engineering samples / pre-production models while the latest PCI IDs are for upcoming retail models.
Most of the Alder Lake support on Linux should be squared away at this point if running the latest mainline Linux kernel (or at least Linux ~5.14), Mesa 21.2 or newer, and now the latest Compute-Runtime if concerned about OpenCL compute or oneAPI L0.
This newest Intel Compute-Runtime release can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as Ubuntu 20.04+ binary packages.
