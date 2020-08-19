With Intel Compute-Runtime 20.32.17625 they have updated their Level Zero code against the "v1.0" state. As outlined earlier this month, they've been preparing for oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support. Last week at the Intel Architecture Day 2020, Intel also confirmed the entire oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" will ship in H2'2020. Long story short, the Compute-Runtime is getting squared away on its side for the oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 interface.
The 20.32.17625 also pulls in the latest Intel Graphics Compiler code (which rather interestingly as also found out last week, IGC is now being used by the Intel Windows driver) and has updated its LLVM patches.
With this current release, OpenCL 2.1 production support is provided through Ice Lake while Tiger Lake has production support for the tentative OpenCL 3.0 specification. Once OpenCL 3.0 is ratified, Intel will be providing OpenCL 3.0 support for prior generations. On the Level Zero side, this release has "pre-release" 1.0 support for Skylake through Ice Lake and "early support" on the Tiger Lake front.
More details on this Intel Linux compute update via GitHub.