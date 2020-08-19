Intel Compute Runtime 20.32.17625 Prepares For oneAPI Level Zero 1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 August 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source team responsible for their Compute Runtime on Tuesday released version 20.32.17625 for this HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics compute stack providing OpenCL 2.x/3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero capabilities.

With Intel Compute-Runtime 20.32.17625 they have updated their Level Zero code against the "v1.0" state. As outlined earlier this month, they've been preparing for oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support. Last week at the Intel Architecture Day 2020, Intel also confirmed the entire oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" will ship in H2'2020. Long story short, the Compute-Runtime is getting squared away on its side for the oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 interface.

The 20.32.17625 also pulls in the latest Intel Graphics Compiler code (which rather interestingly as also found out last week, IGC is now being used by the Intel Windows driver) and has updated its LLVM patches.

With this current release, OpenCL 2.1 production support is provided through Ice Lake while Tiger Lake has production support for the tentative OpenCL 3.0 specification. Once OpenCL 3.0 is ratified, Intel will be providing OpenCL 3.0 support for prior generations. On the Level Zero side, this release has "pre-release" 1.0 support for Skylake through Ice Lake and "early support" on the Tiger Lake front.

More details on this Intel Linux compute update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Continues Readying Linux/Open-Source For AMX, Begins Discussing Programming Model
Intel P-State With Linux 5.9 Adds Passive Mode With Hardware P-States
Intel Details TDX To Better Protect Virtual Machines
Intel Is Using IGC In Their Windows Drivers, Internal Prototype For Mesa
Intel oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" Is Coming Later This Year
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Adds Compute Kernel Support In Mesa 20.3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell