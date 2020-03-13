Intel Compute Runtime 20.10.16087 Released With oneAPI Level Zero Support
Written by Michael Larabel on 13 March 2020
Intel Compute Runtime 20.10.16087 was released today as their latest weekly-ish tagged update to this open-source compute runtime for empowering their graphics hardware on Linux with OpenCL and oneAPI support.

This oneAPI/OpenCL run-time for Intel HD/Iris through Xe Graphics continues evolving nicely as evident by their ongoing Git activity. With this week's update it pulls in all of the latest GMMlib, Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC), and other code making up this release. Going back to Broadwell remains production-quality OpenCL 2.1 support while the Tiger Lake Gen12/Xe support remains under an "early support" flag.

The updated Intel Graphics Compiler code adds in support for hardware-native atomic subtract, a configuration flag for enforcing double-precision floating point emulation on hardware lacking native capabilities, and various other fixes/optimizations.

Besides having in all of the latest code, this Intel Compute Runtime 20.10.16087 update is notable in it being the first to have Intel oneAPI Level Zero support that was merged a few days ago. This is Intel's new low-level API for oneAPI in offering direct-to-metal interfaces for offload accelerators. More details in the aforelinked article.

This latest Intel Compute Runtime snapshot can be downloaded from GitHub.
