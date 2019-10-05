Intel's open-source crew on Friday released version 19.39.14278 of their compute/OpenCL runtime.
With this release they have updated their compiler and OpenCL-Clang components against the latest upstream LLVM/Clang 9.0 components and the improvements that it brings.
This Intel open-source compute runtime continues to be heavily invested in by Intel ahead of their Xe graphics hardware expected next year. This compute stack continues offering OpenCL 2.1 currently on Broadwell through Icelake hardware. Using an LLVM-based compiler stack continues working out well for them while on the graphics side they continue with their own compiler back-end and as revealed this week are developing the new Intel "IBC" back-end for OpenGL and Vulkan. At least Intel has the resources to sufficiently maintain multiple compiler back-ends for their different stacks.
Those wanting to try out this newest Intel compute runtime release for Linux systems can find it up on GitHub.
