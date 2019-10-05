Intel OpenCL Stack Updated Against LLVM/Clang 9.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 October 2019 at 07:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source crew on Friday released version 19.39.14278 of their compute/OpenCL runtime.

With this release they have updated their compiler and OpenCL-Clang components against the latest upstream LLVM/Clang 9.0 components and the improvements that it brings.

This Intel open-source compute runtime continues to be heavily invested in by Intel ahead of their Xe graphics hardware expected next year. This compute stack continues offering OpenCL 2.1 currently on Broadwell through Icelake hardware. Using an LLVM-based compiler stack continues working out well for them while on the graphics side they continue with their own compiler back-end and as revealed this week are developing the new Intel "IBC" back-end for OpenGL and Vulkan. At least Intel has the resources to sufficiently maintain multiple compiler back-ends for their different stacks.

Those wanting to try out this newest Intel compute runtime release for Linux systems can find it up on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Intel MKL-DNN 1.1 Released, Now Branded As The Deep Neural Network Library
Intel Core i9 10900 Series Coming With Competitive Pricing For Taking On Threadripper
Intel's Inaugural Release Of OpenVKL Ties Into Their Promising oneAPI Rendering Toolkit
Intel Sends Out Initial USB 4.0 Support For The Linux Kernel
Significant Performance & Perf-Per-Watt Gains Coming For Intel CPUs On Linux Schedutil
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Significant Performance & Perf-Per-Watt Gains Coming For Intel CPUs On Linux Schedutil
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September