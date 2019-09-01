Intel's Mesa Drivers Point To Even More Comet Lake Parts

There were already 18 new PCI IDs for Intel's open-source OpenGL/Vulkan Linux graphics drivers for forthcoming Comet Lake processors with UHD Graphics, but now it appears there are even more models en route.
As of Wednesday, three more PCI IDs were added for Comet Lake, making more than 20 different PCI IDs for graphics on Comet Lake processors. Granted, some of the PCI IDs are reserved for pre-production models / engineering samples or otherwise reserved for possible future revisions that aren't necessarily planned for market at this time, but either way it's a lot.
Coffeelake for comparison has 17 IDs, Ice Lake has just 14, and Whiskey Lake has 5, for example. Making the 21 different IDs even more surprising is that Comet Lake is yet another 14nm derived processor and based on the long-standing Gen9 graphics.
Back in August Intel announced eight "10th Gen" Comet Lake processors so far as making for faster notebook/ultrabook processors over Whiskey Lake. Comet Lake desktop parts are expected in the coming months.
With being 14nm/Gen9 architecture product, the Comet Lake Linux support has largely been squared away and just a matter of filling in the various PCI IDs -- Comet Lake appears to be in good shape with Linux 5.2+. Those PCI ID additions have been filled in over the past number of months while like in the case of the latest Mesa commits, there are some late additions.
