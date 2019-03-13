Intel Sends Out Comet Lake Linux Graphics Driver Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 March 2019 at 03:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While we are looking forward most to Icelake with the new "Gen 11" graphics, Intel has been working on Comet Lake for introduction this year as a Coffeelake derived successor to Whiskey Lake for desktops and mobile devices. The patches needed for Comet Lake graphics driver support on Linux are now pending.

Sent out last week were the patches for adding Comet Lake "CML" support to the Intel Linux DRM kernel driver. Given that Comet Lake graphics are pretty much the same Kabylake/Coffeelake "Gen 9" graphics that have been out for a while, it's namely new PCI IDs being added.

There are GT1/GT2 Comet Lake parts adding more than a dozen new PCI IDs. That's about all there is to the Comet Lake i915 DRM kernel driver enablement at this time along with a PCI ID for the Comet Lake PCH that mirrors the Cannon Point PCH.

The Comet Lake PCI IDs for the graphics portion can be found here. The PCI ID additions to the Intel OpenGL/Vulkan drivers and related components should be added soon as well so this open-source Linux enablement is ready in time for Comet Lake hardware shipping in the next few months.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Vulkan Driver Now Dumps More To EXT_debug_report, Used By VKpipeline-DB
Icelake Support Added To Intel's PMC Core Driver With Linux 5.1
Intel's New Driver Is Now Working With Gallium's Direct3D 9 State Tracker
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Seeing More Patches To Prepare For Bring-Up Beyond Icelake
I10nm Is Intel's New EDAC Linux Driver For Icelake Server CPUs
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Adds VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block, VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
27 CPUs Benchmarked With AOM AV1, Intel SVT VP9/AV1/HEVC Video Encoders
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Enabling AMD Radeon FreeSync On Linux 5.0