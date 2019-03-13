Intel Sends Out Comet Lake Linux Graphics Driver Support

While we are looking forward most to Icelake with the new "Gen 11" graphics, Intel has been working on Comet Lake for introduction this year as a Coffeelake derived successor to Whiskey Lake for desktops and mobile devices. The patches needed for Comet Lake graphics driver support on Linux are now pending.
Sent out last week were the patches for adding Comet Lake "CML" support to the Intel Linux DRM kernel driver. Given that Comet Lake graphics are pretty much the same Kabylake/Coffeelake "Gen 9" graphics that have been out for a while, it's namely new PCI IDs being added.
There are GT1/GT2 Comet Lake parts adding more than a dozen new PCI IDs. That's about all there is to the Comet Lake i915 DRM kernel driver enablement at this time along with a PCI ID for the Comet Lake PCH that mirrors the Cannon Point PCH.
The Comet Lake PCI IDs for the graphics portion can be found here. The PCI ID additions to the Intel OpenGL/Vulkan drivers and related components should be added soon as well so this open-source Linux enablement is ready in time for Comet Lake hardware shipping in the next few months.
Add A Comment