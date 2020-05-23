Published back in February were the Linux kernel enablement patches for a new "ComboPHY" driver for supporting the company's forthcoming Gateway SoC. That code is now set to be included in the next kernel cycle, Linux 5.8.
As outlined back then, we've been seeing a lot of patches for an Intel "Gateway" SoC that supports the Intel Gateway Datapath Architecture that is optimized for network handling. The initial Gateway SoC appears based on the company's Lightning Mountain platform.
The Intel ComboPHY driver provides the PHYs for PCIe / SATA / EMAC controllers on Gateway hardware. Now with the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle, that driver will make its mainline debut.
This new driver by Intel has been queued into the usb-testing tree and in turn should be hitting usb-next momentarily with the Linux 5.8 merge window expected to open around the start of June. The overall Intel Gateway and Lightning Mountain Linux upbringing has been happening now for several kernel cycles while we wait to learn more about these Intel products.
Add A Comment