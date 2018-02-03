Intel Coffee Lake Graphics Support Added To DragonFlyBSD
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 3 January 2018 at 05:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
DragonFlyBSD should now have initial support for Intel's latest-generation "Coffee Lake" graphics.

With these recent Intel CPUs having effectively the same graphics hardware as Kabylake but just renaming the "HD Graphics" to "UHD Graphics", the DragonFlyBSD support addition mainly comes down to adding in the new PCI IDs, similar to some of the other open-source Intel graphics driver patches elsewhere.

The prominent Coffeelake GT1/GT2/GT3 graphics hardware is now supported with the latest DragonFlyBSD Git code. DragonFly's prominent DRM wrangler, François Tigeot, landed the code yesterday.

DragonFlyBSD's DRM kernel driver is currently derived from Linux 4.7 era upstream Intel i915 Direct Rendering Manager code. It won't be until they can get that closer to the ~4.15 era stack when they'll be able to begin having next-gen Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
NetBSD 7.1.1 Released
FreeBSD Had A Busy Q3'2017 With AMD Zen Improvements, Intel iWARP
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
The BSDs Had A Wild 2017: FreeBSD 11.1, TrueOS & More
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
FreeNAS 11.1 Rolls Out With Better OpenZFS Performance, Docker Support
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis