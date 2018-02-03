Intel Coffee Lake Graphics Support Added To DragonFlyBSD

DragonFlyBSD should now have initial support for Intel's latest-generation "Coffee Lake" graphics.
With these recent Intel CPUs having effectively the same graphics hardware as Kabylake but just renaming the "HD Graphics" to "UHD Graphics", the DragonFlyBSD support addition mainly comes down to adding in the new PCI IDs, similar to some of the other open-source Intel graphics driver patches elsewhere.
The prominent Coffeelake GT1/GT2/GT3 graphics hardware is now supported with the latest DragonFlyBSD Git code. DragonFly's prominent DRM wrangler, François Tigeot, landed the code yesterday.
DragonFlyBSD's DRM kernel driver is currently derived from Linux 4.7 era upstream Intel i915 Direct Rendering Manager code. It won't be until they can get that closer to the ~4.15 era stack when they'll be able to begin having next-gen Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support.
