Initial Intel Coffeelake CPU Support Added To Coreboot

Intel has landed initial support for Coreboot on their current-generation Coffeelake processors.
Merged today was this initial Coffeelake support, which isn't too unexpected considering the Kabylake/Skylake support already available. Coffeelake support basically comes down to adding new configuration files and then pointing to a new firmware support package (FSP) header file. Like with recent generations of Intel CPUs, the Coreboot support is contingent upon binary-only FSP support.
With an unpublished motherboard configuration for Coreboot, they were able to get Coffeelake booting on one of their reference platforms.
Add A Comment