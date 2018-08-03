Initial Intel Coffeelake CPU Support Added To Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 August 2018 at 06:26 AM EDT.
Intel has landed initial support for Coreboot on their current-generation Coffeelake processors.

Merged today was this initial Coffeelake support, which isn't too unexpected considering the Kabylake/Skylake support already available. Coffeelake support basically comes down to adding new configuration files and then pointing to a new firmware support package (FSP) header file. Like with recent generations of Intel CPUs, the Coreboot support is contingent upon binary-only FSP support.

With an unpublished motherboard configuration for Coreboot, they were able to get Coffeelake booting on one of their reference platforms.
