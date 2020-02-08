Intel's open-source group continues working on Cloud-Hypervisor as a Rustlang-written hypervisor for modern Linux VMs and building off the shoulders of Google's CrosVM, Firecracker, and Rust-VMM. Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 was released on Friday as a big update to this cloud-centered hypervisor.
First up, Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 now integrates support for Kata Containers. This hypervisor can now work fully with Kata Containers, formerly Clear Containers, another Intel-led initiative.
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 also adds support for virtual machine dynamic resizing, multi-queue multi-threaded paravirtualization, and there is a new interrupt management framework.
More details on Intel's open-source Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 via GitHub.
Add A Comment