Intel Issues Second Release Of Its Rust-Written Cloud-Hypervisor For Modern Linux VMs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 September 2019 at 03:48 PM EDT.
Intel's open-source crew has released version 0.2 of its primarily Rust-developed Cloud Hypervisor and associated firmware also in Rust.

The Intel Cloud Hypervisor is their experimental VMM running atop KVM designed for modern Linux distributions and VirtIO para-virtualized devices without any legacy device support.

Cloud-Hypervisor 0.2 was released today as the experimental hypervisor's second release. With this new version comes network device offloading support, a minimal ACPI implementation, debug I/O port support, improved direct device assignment, better shared file-system support with DAX, and other updates. This modern Linux hypervisor is available via GitHub.

Coming out yesterday was version 0.2 of the Rust-Hypervisor-Firmware as the hypervisor firmware that now supports EFI functionality for use with Cloud-Hypervisor.
