Intel Cascade Lake Target Added To LLVM / Clang Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 27 November 2018 at 02:29 PM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
Similar to the GCC patch for Intel Cascade lake CPU support that was posted last week, the LLVM Clang compiler stack now supports these forthcoming Intel server CPUs.

As of today the cascadelake target was added to LLVM and hooked up as well for Clang with the "-march=cascadelake" targeting for optimized code around this successor to Skylake-SP.

The addition is quite simple and reuses the existing Xeon Scalable (Skylake) optimizations/tables while adding in VNNI support. VNNI support was previously added to LLVM and GCC at the time with plans on it premiering in Icelake. Vector Neural Network Instructions is part of AVX-512 and is part of the deep learning improvements for Cascade Lake.

That's it on the compiler side with just adding AVX-512 VNNI on top of the existing Xeon Skylake Server parts. Outside of the compiler scope are also other improvements with Cascade Lake, mainly support for 3D XPoint memory modules and in-hardware mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown.

The Intel Cascade Lake support for LLVM/Clang will premiere with the LLVM 8.0 release due out early next year.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
2018 LLVM Developers' Meeting Videos Now Online
LLVM's Codebase Will Likely Move To C++17 Next Year
LLVM Continues Working On Its Transition From SVN To Git
LLVM Still Proceeding With Their Code Relicensing
LLVM Lands Support For ARMv8.5's Branch Target Identification (BTI)
AMDGPU Developer Proposes Array Register Files For LLVM - Would Help Performance
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release