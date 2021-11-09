More Of Intel's CXL Enablement Code Arrives For Linux 5.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 November 2021 at 11:48 AM EST. 2 Comments
Intel's open-source Linux engineers continue to be quite busy bringing up CXL interconnect support within the mainline kernel. For the in-development Linux 5.16 is another batch of code landing.

Since earlier this year the very early CXL 2.0 code was merged to Linux 5.12 and in succeeding kernels the Compute Express Link support has continued maturing.

With Linux 5.16 there is now support for some CXL Persistent Memory related commands, fixing platform support under certain conditions, a new "cxl_test" helper utility for regression testing the subsystem's ABI, and other code improvements.

Looking ahead to early next year with Linux 5.17 they are hoping to have the code ready to be able to instantiate new persistent and volatile memory regions.

More details on the CXL work for Linux 5.16 via this Git merge.
