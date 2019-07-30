Intel Uses Its SIGGRAPH "CREATE" Event To Talk Up More Software Advancements

Intel's "CREATE" event is ongoing right now at SIGGRAPH 2019 where they are using it to repeat their goal of seeing a "1,000x advancement in performance" over the years ahead.
This 1,000x performance advancement is being sought after by "deep investments in next-generation hardware architectures" and the software stack, primarily developer tools. We continue to see what they can achieve with software optimizations from their SVT video encoders to all the performance boosts that continue to come about in Clear Linux to their many other software initiatives.
This week Intel is also launching:
- Embree 3.6 as their newest version of high-performance ray-tracing kernels.
- Intel Open Image Denoise 1.0 that uses AI / deep learning to deliver quality images to speed ray-tracing applications' rendering time.
Also, Intel confirmed at the CREATE event that next quarter they will ship:
- Intel OSPRay 2.0 as their open-source, scalable ray-tracing engine that in this release will incorporate Open Image Denoise 1.0.
- Intel Open Volume Kernel Library for volumetric rendering.
In Q4 we are also eagerly looking forward to their initial release of the oneAPI.
Add A Comment