Intel's Compute-Runtime Adds GPU Hang Detection

Intel's open-source Compute-Runtime stack for providing OpenCL and Level Zero support for Skylake/Gen9 graphics and newer up through their latest discrete graphics offerings is out with a new release.
Intel Compute-Runtime 22.06.22433 is out today and continues offering OpenCL 3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero 1.2 support for Skylake (and working but less optimally tested/verified support for Broadwell) hardware and newer. Though in this release the Apollo Lake and Gemini Lake platforms are known to be in a regressed state due to OpenCL/Clang changes that are affecting Atom-based platforms but that issue should be resolved in the next release.
Besides updating against the latest Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) sources, the Intel Compute Runtime 22.06.22433 adds GPU hang detection for both Linux and Windows. The Intel Compute Runtime on Linux is relying on the i915 DRM kernel driver's GET_RESET_STATE ioctl for detecting the GPU hangs. Now should an Intel GPU hang occur, the Intel Compute Runtime can detect that and return the Level Zero for "device lost" rather than being in the dark about a GPU hang. It's an important addition but hopefully one that will users will not have to regularly face.
Today's Intel Compute Runtime update for Linux and Windows can be downloaded via GitHub.
