Intel's engineers working on their open-source Linux-based Compute Runtime stack just released their latest version.
Intel Compute Runtime 21.15.19533 is the new release for this open-source compute stack for their graphics hardware to expose OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero functionality.
The main change with v21.15.19533 is exposing Level Zero 1.1 support. Last month was the release of oneAPI Level Zero 1.2.3 with Level Zero 1.1 specification support as an incremental step forward for this low-level Intel interface for interacting with the bare metal hardware. The initial Level Zero 1.1 headers and loader came back in January.
Today's Intel Compute Runtime update lists the Level Zero 1.1 support as in a "pre-release" phase, similar to the Level Zero 1.0 support having been still in "pre-release" with prior releases. Intel continues to support Level Zero just for Skylake / Gen9 graphics and newer where as their Compute Runtime supports Broadwell and other Gen8 graphics just for OpenCL.
Level Zero 1.1 isn't much of an update to get excited about for end-users directly, but if you are wanting the latest Intel open-source compute stack for Linux you can find the sources and Ubuntu binary builds via Compute-Runtime on GitHub. For interested developers the latest Level Zero specification can be seen at spec.oneapi.com.
Add A Comment