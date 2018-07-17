Intel CET With Indirect Branch Tracking & Shadow Stack Land In Glibc
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 17 July 2018 at 05:37 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
Landing yesterday in Glibc for Intel's Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) were the instructions for Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) and Shadow Stack (SHSTK).

These Intel CET bits for the GNU C Library amount to a fair amount of code being added. The commit message explains some of the CET steps taken. The Control-flow Enforcement Technolgoy behavior can be changed for SHSTK/IBT at run-time through the "GLIBC_TUNABLES" environment variable.

CET aims to fend off return-oriented programming (ROP) and call-jump-oriented programming (COP/JOP) attacks via a shadow stack to keep track of expected return addresses and to raise faults when the return addresses don't match up with what's found in the shadow stack. The Indirect branch tracking is for the stopping of jump/call oriented attacks. CET has yet to appear in released Intel processors while this security feature has already been squared away in the GCC compiler and other areas of the software stack and is now getting setup within Glibc.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
A Proposal To Allow Python Scripting Within The GCC Compiler, Replacing AWK
Synopsys ARC HS4x Processors Now Supported By GCC
Binutils 2.31 Offers Faster DLL Linking For Cygwin/Mingw, Freescale S12Z Support
GCC 8/9 Land Fix For "-march=native" Tuning On Modern Intel CPUs
GCC 8.2 Compiler Will Be Releasing Soon
GCC 8 Hasn't Been Performing As Fast As It Should For Skylake With "-march=native"
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Being Held Up By RAM, a.k.a. Crazy DDR4 Prices