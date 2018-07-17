Intel CET With Indirect Branch Tracking & Shadow Stack Land In Glibc

Landing yesterday in Glibc for Intel's Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) were the instructions for Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) and Shadow Stack (SHSTK).
These Intel CET bits for the GNU C Library amount to a fair amount of code being added. The commit message explains some of the CET steps taken. The Control-flow Enforcement Technolgoy behavior can be changed for SHSTK/IBT at run-time through the "GLIBC_TUNABLES" environment variable.
CET aims to fend off return-oriented programming (ROP) and call-jump-oriented programming (COP/JOP) attacks via a shadow stack to keep track of expected return addresses and to raise faults when the return addresses don't match up with what's found in the shadow stack. The Indirect branch tracking is for the stopping of jump/call oriented attacks. CET has yet to appear in released Intel processors while this security feature has already been squared away in the GCC compiler and other areas of the software stack and is now getting setup within Glibc.
