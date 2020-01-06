Intel At CES 2020 Talks Up One Of Their Open-Source Projects, Shows Off Tiger Lake
Following AMD's keynote with announcing the Ryzen 4000 series + RX 5600 XT + Threadripper 3990X, Intel now has up their address from the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Here are all the highlights from the perspective of a Linux user.

Highlights from the Intel CES 2020 keynote include:

- Aside from hardware product talk, they talked a lot about their "innovation through intelligence." As part of that, Intel talked about their partnership with Netflix for their work on the Scalable Video Technology (SVT) encoders. Quite fun watching that segment considering how much we have benchmarked SVT over the past year, even before SVT encoders were publicly announced by Intel later in the year. We were also the first to write about Intel SVT back in February of last year. Netflix is said to be adopting SVT-AV1 in production this year. Anne Aaron, Director of Encoding Technologies at Netflix, was there talking about the greatness of this open-source video encode solution. (SVT-AV1 was only mentioned during the event as seeming to have the most momentum compared to SVT-HEVC and SVT-VP9. It's also a bit unfortunate Intel doesn't more readily advertise their many interesting open-source projects... Even talking with other press routinely, others aren't often aware of Intel's many open-source efforts.)

- 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable still on track for later in 2020.

- 25 new Athena laptop designs, including two Project Athena Google Chromebooks.

- Codenamed "Horseshoe Bend" as a new category of foldable devices, demonstrated as a foldable 17-inch OLED system.

- Intel "Tiger Lake" saw its first public demonstration with Xe Graphics (Gen12). Tiger Lake was shown off on various notebooks in development. Tiger Lake will be coming to notebook OEMs "this summer."

- Intel Xe DG1 was shown up and running as their first graphics processor running. It was shown running in a mobile form factor.
