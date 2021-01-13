Pat Gelsinger Is Going Back To Intel As New CEO
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 January 2021 at 09:54 AM EST.
While Bob Swan has been the interim and then permanent CEO for less than three years at Intel, following much speculation heating up in recent weeks, Bob Swan is out and returning to Intel is Pat Gelsinger who will now lead as CEO.

Beginning mid-February, Pat Gelsinger will serve as the CEO of Intel and join the board of directors. This follows a bumpy few years from Intel's manufacturing woes, security issues coming to light, and increased competition from AMD. Pat Gelsinger has been the CEO of VMware since 2012 while prior to VMware and EMC he was the Chief Technology Officer for Intel and SVP/GM of the Digital Enterprise Group during the 2000's.

Bob Swan will be stepping down as Intel's CEO on 15 February. More details via Intel's press release.
