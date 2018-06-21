Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
21 June 2018
While Intel's second quarter revenue and non-GAAP EPS is exceeding their prior guidance, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned effective immediately.

Krzanich is stepping down due to a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee and the company's internal investigation has confirmed a violation of their company non-fraternization policies.

Intel's board is appointing current Intel CFO Bob Swan as their interim CEO. Intel has begun their processes for finding a new permanent CEO.

More details via this press release that just hit the wire.
