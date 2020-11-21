Intel C for Metal Compiler 1.0.20 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 November 2020 at 09:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Within Intel's vast open-source software ecosystem and much of the attention being on oneAPI as their preferred programming model for developers these days and there being multiple different open-source Intel graphics compiler back-ends, one that is often forgotten about is the Intel C for Metal Compiler that on Friday saw a new release.

The Intel C for Metal Compiler "cm-compiler" is for their C language dialect as a GPU kernel programming language for Intel graphics processors. C for Metal is their optimized GPU programming language on Windows and Linux. While it is promoted as a "general" GPU programming language, most notably it is used by Intel for their Media Codec SDK and other media processing. In fact, outside of their media stack it's difficult recalling the last time I heard it brought up. Those wanting to learn more about Intel's C for Metal language can find examples and more documentations via 01.org. There is also an overview from earlier this year at software.intel.com.

Just through my close monitoring of all things interesting around open-source Linux hardware support did I notice on Friday that Intel released a new version of their cm-compiler. Intel CM-Compiler 1.0.20 is their new release that now uses a CMOC binary with libocloc for the back-end translation rather than their old implementation. The CMOC tool is the "CM Offline Compiler." This new CMOC binary is capable of creating OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero binaries and other features.

That's it for the officially listed changes of the C for Metal Compiler 1.0.20 release. But recently have also been many fixes, continued work on its LLVM integration, and other enhancements. Back during the summer the Gen12LP / Tiger Lake support was also merged.

C for Metal Compiler 1.0.20 can be downloaded in source form along with Debian/Ubuntu, Fedora/RHEL, and generic Linux x86_64 packages. Fetch it from GitHub if wanting to experiment with Intel C for Metal this weekend.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Preparing To Restore Frame-Buffer Compression For Tiger Lake
Linux Support Published For Intel's "Maple Ridge" Thunderbolt Controller
Intel Tidies Up CET While Waiting For It To Land In The Linux Kernel
More Intel Tiger Lake Fixes Heading Into Linux 5.11, eLLC Caching For Display Buffers
A Bit Late: Linux PCH Temperature Support Mistakenly Missing From The Intel C620 Series
Linux Might Wipe Out The Notorious Intel Poulsbo/Moorestown 2D Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering