Yet-To-Be-Released Intel "Bz" WiFi Chipset To Be Supported By Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 August 2021 at 03:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
While the Linux 5.15 merge window opening is imminent, merged today to net-next were the latest batch of wireless driver updates for this next kernel version. Notable to this batch of WiFi driver updates was the new Intel material.

With this next kernel version the IWLWIFI driver used by current Intel WiFi chipsets now has support for discovery of hidden networks on the 6GHz band. Hidden 6GHz networks can now be discovered by the IWLWIFI driver when including the scan request direct SSIDs into the firmware scan request command. Previously there was no support in this Intel WiFi driver for being able to discover and connect to hidden 6GHz networks.

The other notable Intel WiFi driver change for Linux 5.15 is supporting next-gen "Bz" adapters. This Intel "Bz" family support was based on the current Intel AX210 driver paths for the most part with various additions.

Bz isn't the marketing name for the hardware and for now the product name is to be determined / not public, so the driver just exposes it as "Intel TBD Bz device" but appears to be a next-gen Intel WiFi 6E family of wireless chipsets.

These IWLWIFI changes and other improvements are now residing in net-next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window.
