Intel Proposes Blackhole Render Extension For OpenGL / OpenGL ES
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 March 2018 at 09:26 AM EST. 6 Comments
INTEL --
The latest extension proposed for the OpenGL / OpenGL ES registry is INTEL_blackhole_render.

This Intel-developed blackhole render extension is quite simple: it's just about disabling the rendering to the GPU by an application.
The purpose of this extension is to allow an application to disable all rendering operations emitted to the GPU through the OpenGL rendering commands (Draw*, DispatchCompute*, BlitFramebuffer, etc...). Changes to the OpenGL pipeline are not affected.

It's currently waiting to be pulled if approved for the GL/GLES registry. The developers didn't comment on their intentions with this extension and searching around for INTEL_blackhole_render so far isn't revealing any other indications for this fairly straight-forward extension.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel MKTME Support Being Prepped For The Linux Kernel: Total Memory Encryption
Intel Titan Ridge Thunderbolt 3 Controller Support Getting Squared Away For Linux
Latest DRM-Intel-Next Pull Request For Linux 4.17 Declares Cannonlake Ready To Go
Intel ANV Getting VK_KHR_16bit_storage Support Wrapped Up
Intel Cannonlake Graphics Should Be In Good Shape With Linux 4.17
Intel GLSL On-Disk Shader Cache Enabled By Default
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine
LLVM / Clang 6.0 Should Be Released Soon With Its Many New Features