Intel Proposes Blackhole Render Extension For OpenGL / OpenGL ES

The purpose of this extension is to allow an application to disable all rendering operations emitted to the GPU through the OpenGL rendering commands (Draw*, DispatchCompute*, BlitFramebuffer, etc...). Changes to the OpenGL pipeline are not affected.

The latest extension proposed for the OpenGL / OpenGL ES registry is INTEL_blackhole_render.This Intel-developed blackhole render extension is quite simple: it's just about disabling the rendering to the GPU by an application.It's currently waiting to be pulled if approved for the GL/GLES registry. The developers didn't comment on their intentions with this extension and searching around for INTEL_blackhole_render so far isn't revealing any other indications for this fairly straight-forward extension.