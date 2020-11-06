Intel "Big Joiner" Enabling Nearly Squared Away For Allowing 8K Output On A Single Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 November 2020 at 06:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
For the past several months there have been a number of Intel Linux DRM patch series around "big joiner" support and that is looking like it may soon be finished up for allowing support for driving 8K displays off a single port.

Intel's "big joiner" support with Ice Lake / Gen11 and newer is for allowing two pipes to drive a single transcoder. The main focus of big joiner is for being able to drive an 8K display (at 30Hz or 60Hz, depending upon conditions) off a single DP port.

There has been a lot of prep work involved and sending out the actual big joiner patch series through multiple revisions and rounds of code review in recent months. Due to opening up the concept of allowing multiple pipes to drive a single transcoder has resulted in a lot of refactoring and other low-level changes to their display engine code.

But it looks like that work may be settling down and this morning the 15th version of the Intel i915 DRM patches were sent out for big joiner enabling and appears to be working for [email protected]/60 over DisplayPort. It's possible we could see this big joiner enabling land for Linux 5.11 if all goes well.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Initial Graphics Updates For Linux 5.11: More DG1, Integer Scaling, Async Flips
Running Intel Tiger Lake On The Linux 5.10 Kernel
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Intel Bus Lock Detection For The Linux Kernel Proceeding
Intel Compute-Runtime 20.43.18277 Brings Alder Lake Support
Intel Reveals Few More Details Regarding 11th Gen "Rocket Lake" Processors
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11