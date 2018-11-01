Intel Making Improvements On FreeBSD Power Management
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 22 November 2018 at 05:59 AM EST. Add A Comment
After working on the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver for nearly a decade, Ben Widawsky of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center shifted roles to focus on Intel enablement for FreeBSD. In this role over the past several months he has been focusing on FreeBSD power management improvements for Intel hardware.

Ben Widawsky shared that for the past half-year he has been focusing on FreeBSD power management improvements. He has been doing general work on FreeBSD power management, implements suspend-to-idle support, working on s0ix support during suspend-to-idle, and initial work on Intel Speed Shift support (hardware P-States).

He was also promoted to a full source committer to FreeBSD and also switched over his primary development system now to using FreeBSD rather than Linux. Those curious about Ben's work on improving Intel support on FreeBSD can read his latest blog post.
