Intel's Beignet OpenCL Driver Updated To Work With LLVM 6/7
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 August 2018 at 05:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Intel stopped developing their Beignet open-source Linux OpenCL driver in February to concentrate all efforts now around their new Intel OpenCL NEO platform. But commits landed today with a few improvements for those still using Beignet.

Independent contributor to the Beignet OpenCL stack Rebecca Palmer submitted a number of patches recently that were added to mainline Beignet, the first commits to this OpenCL library since early February.

Most notable with her work is Beignet can now work against LLVM 6.0 stable and there is also preliminary support for LLVM 7.0.

Besides working against the newer LLVM compiler stack, there are improvements to error messages, not leaking memory on long chains of events, ensuring in-order command queues are in-order, and support for creating out-of-order queues.

These rare Beignet improvements can be obtained via Beignet Git. Those wanting to check out Intel's newer OpenCL stack for HD/UHD/Iris Graphics can find the new project at 01.org/compute-runtime. As a side benefit from Intel now developing a Gallium3D driver there might be another option in the future of using the "Clover" OpenCL state tracker as well.
