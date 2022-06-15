Intel Arc A380 Desktop Graphics Launch In China
15 June 2022
Overnight Intel announced that the Arc A380 desktop GPU has launched in China and will begin appearing in the Chinese market this month.

The entry-level Arc A380 Graphics are first launching in the Chinese market and will begin appearing in offerings from Acer, ASUS, Gigabyte, GUNNIR, HP, and MSI. During the rest of the summer, the Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products are expected to expand globally.

The Arc A380 GPU is designed for a 1080p gaming experience, supports AV1 video encoding, 8K media processing, and can drive up to four 4K 120Hz HDR displays or two 8K 60Hz displays. The A380 is manufactured on a TSMC N6 process, has eight Xe cores, 128 Xe Vector Engines, 6GB of GDDR6 video memory, and has a 75 Watt TDP.


The Intel Arc A380 GPU has a recommended customer price of 1,030 yuan, or around $150 USD.

More details on Intel.com. The Linux driver enablement for the Intel Arc A-series 3 graphics remain ongoing and will be able to provide more details and performance metrics once having my hands on the hardware for the open-source Linux driver testing.
