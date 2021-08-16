Intel's New Brand For High Performance Discrete Graphics: Arc

"Intel Arc" is the brand they will be using for their new high performance graphics products.
Intel announced this morning, "The Arc brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid."
We can’t keep it a secret any longer! So excited to introduce the brand for our High-Performance Graphics: Intel Arc. Find out more. https://t.co/GzGcM8KDq1 #IntelArc pic.twitter.com/OWFbdTyLZy— Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) August 16, 2021
Intel also confirmed today that their first DG2/Alchemist products will arrive in Q1'2022.
The open-source/Linux DG2 driver enablement remains ongoing but by Q1 all the key pieces at least are looking like they should be upstream in the Linux kernel and Mesa in working form.