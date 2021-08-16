Intel's New Brand For High Performance Discrete Graphics: Arc
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 August 2021 at 09:23 AM EDT. 20 Comments
Intel just announced the new brand they will use for their forthcoming high performance discrete graphics solutions.

"Intel Arc" is the brand they will be using for their new high performance graphics products.

Intel announced this morning, "The Arc brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid."

Intel also confirmed today that their first DG2/Alchemist products will arrive in Q1'2022.

The open-source/Linux DG2 driver enablement remains ongoing but by Q1 all the key pieces at least are looking like they should be upstream in the Linux kernel and Mesa in working form.
