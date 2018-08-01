Intel Amber Lake Graphics Support Added To Mesa Drivers

While there is already Cannonlake and Icelake support within Intel's Mesa drivers, the Amberlake support has just been merged.
Amber Lake is the interim platform and the latest "14nm++" past Kabylake Refresh. Amber Lake and Whiskey Lake were announced this week with Whiskey being for the new Intel U-Series CPUs and Amber for the Y-Series CPUs in new 2-in-1s/convertibles, ultrabooks, fanless PCs, and other low-power systems.
Back in June is when the Intel DRM driver support for Whiskey and Amber Lake were posted. Now with these new CPUs being just around the corner, support has been added to Mesa. It's just new PCI IDs required considering the graphics are still basically Kabylake "Gen 9" graphics, so the addition is very small. Like with the late arrival of the Coffeelake PCI IDs in the Mesa drivers, the support isn't as punctual as the well-in-advance Cannonlake/Icelake support and other past generations of Intel graphics with seeing the open-source driver code many months or even years before the hardware ships. Amber/Whiskey Lake is just another refresh while Intel gets their 10nm manufacturing in order.
In fact, one of the PCI IDs for Amber Lake (0x591C) was previously within the Intel Mesa code as for "Kaby Lake GT2" while now it's relabeled to "Amber Lake GT2" and also adding in 0x87C0 as the PCI ID for the other Amber Lake graphics processor. So the code is in Mesa Git though with Mesa 18.3 though at the moment isn't marked for back-porting to Mesa 18.2, which is a bit surprising considering its just PCI ID additions, but may happen anyhow.
The Whiskey Lake support is already within Intel's Mesa code as the PCI IDs were added as part of the Coffeelake graphics IDs.
