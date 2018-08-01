Intel Amber Lake Graphics Support Added To Mesa Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 September 2018 at 06:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While there is already Cannonlake and Icelake support within Intel's Mesa drivers, the Amberlake support has just been merged.

Amber Lake is the interim platform and the latest "14nm++" past Kabylake Refresh. Amber Lake and Whiskey Lake were announced this week with Whiskey being for the new Intel U-Series CPUs and Amber for the Y-Series CPUs in new 2-in-1s/convertibles, ultrabooks, fanless PCs, and other low-power systems.

Back in June is when the Intel DRM driver support for Whiskey and Amber Lake were posted. Now with these new CPUs being just around the corner, support has been added to Mesa. It's just new PCI IDs required considering the graphics are still basically Kabylake "Gen 9" graphics, so the addition is very small. Like with the late arrival of the Coffeelake PCI IDs in the Mesa drivers, the support isn't as punctual as the well-in-advance Cannonlake/Icelake support and other past generations of Intel graphics with seeing the open-source driver code many months or even years before the hardware ships. Amber/Whiskey Lake is just another refresh while Intel gets their 10nm manufacturing in order.

In fact, one of the PCI IDs for Amber Lake (0x591C) was previously within the Intel Mesa code as for "Kaby Lake GT2" while now it's relabeled to "Amber Lake GT2" and also adding in 0x87C0 as the PCI ID for the other Amber Lake graphics processor. So the code is in Mesa Git though with Mesa 18.3 though at the moment isn't marked for back-porting to Mesa 18.2, which is a bit surprising considering its just PCI ID additions, but may happen anyhow.


The Whiskey Lake support is already within Intel's Mesa code as the PCI IDs were added as part of the Coffeelake graphics IDs.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Open-Sources New TPM2 Software Stack
Intel Formally Announces Whiskey Lake & Amber Lake Low-Power CPUs
Intel's 13 Patches For SGX Linux Support See Their 13th Revision
Intel Has Also Relicensed Their FSP Binaries: A Big Win To Coreboot, LinuxBoot
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Intel's Beignet OpenCL Driver Updated To Work With LLVM 6/7
Popular News This Week
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel