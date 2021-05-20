With the Linux 5.13 merge window past, Intel's open-source graphics driver developers have submitted their initial queue of new patches to DRM-Next of material they have ready ahead of the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle this summer.
The first of several expected pull requests were sent in this week to DRM-Next of Intel kernel graphics driver changes to target Linux 5.14.
Most notable of this pull request is the Alder Lake P graphics support that was initially sent out back in March but is now ready to go with the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle. Alder Lake S was merged for Linux 5.13 while ADL-P took a bit extra time.
Notable with the Alder Lake P support is the new XeLPD (XE-LPD) display IP. This is a new generation "13" of their display IP while still having Gen12 class graphics. As noted in those prior articles, Intel is splitting up their graphics/display/media blocks to allow for more opportunities moving forward of mixing and matching their graphics hardware blocks.
This early DRM-Next Linux 5.14 pull also has other code refactoring on top of the actual Alder Lake P and XeLPD enablement. PSR2 refresh has been disabled for Rocket Lake and Alder Lake S and a variety of other mostly display-related work was also included with this pull request.
This initial list of Intel graphics changes for Linux 5.14 can be found via this pull request. Expect more pulls over the next few weeks while the Linux 5.14 merge window should open up around the end of June.
