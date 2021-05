With the Linux 5.13 merge window past, Intel's open-source graphics driver developers have submitted their initial queue of new patches to DRM-Next of material they have ready ahead of the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle this summer.The first of several expected pull requests were sent in this week to DRM-Next of Intel kernel graphics driver changes to target Linux 5.14.Most notable of this pull request is the Alder Lake P graphics support that was initially sent out back in March but is now ready to go with the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle. Alder Lake S was merged for Linux 5.13 while ADL-P took a bit extra time.Notable with the Alder Lake P support is the new XeLPD (XE-LPD) display IP . This is a new generation "13" of their display IP while still having Gen12 class graphics. As noted in those prior articles, Intel is splitting up their graphics/display/media blocks to allow for more opportunities moving forward of mixing and matching their graphics hardware blocks.This early DRM-Next Linux 5.14 pull also has other code refactoring on top of the actual Alder Lake P and XeLPD enablement. PSR2 refresh has been disabled for Rocket Lake and Alder Lake S and a variety of other mostly display-related work was also included with this pull request.This initial list of Intel graphics changes for Linux 5.14 can be found via this pull request . Expect more pulls over the next few weeks while the Linux 5.14 merge window should open up around the end of June.