Intel Announces Plans To Acquire Tower Semiconductor

One day after AMD completed its acquisition of Xilinx, Intel has announced this morning they plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor.
Tower Semiconductor manufactures ICs and operates fabs within Israel and the US -- a fab acquired by Maxim back in 2016 and a fab in California from when it merged with Jazz Technologies in 2008. Tower Semiconductor specializes in analog semiconductor products and Intel is acquiring them as part of its "IDM 2.0" strategy to better serve the foundry market.
Tower’s expertise in specialty technologies, such as radio frequency (RF), power, silicon-germanium (SiGe) and industrial sensors, extensive IP and electronic design automation (EDA) partnerships, and established foundry footprint will provide broad coverage to both Intel and Tower’s customers globally. Tower serves high-growth markets such as mobile, automotive and power. Tower operates a geographically complementary foundry presence with facilities in the U.S. and Asia serving fabless companies as well as IDMs and offers more than 2 million wafer starts per year of capacity – including growth opportunities in Texas, Israel, Italy and Japan. Tower also brings a foundry-first customer approach with an industry-leading customer support portal and IP storefront, as well as design services and capabilities.
More details within today's press release.
Intel hopes to close on the Tower acquisition in approximately 12 months.
