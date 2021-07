Intel Accelerated: New Node Naming & Ambitious Roadmap

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is back with another webcast following his update in March that focused on the new Intel Foundry Services, new US fabs, and more . Today's event is "Intel Accelerated" and offering an update on the company's IDM 2.0 process and packaging.This webcast is still ongoing over at the Intel newsroom . Meanwhile some of the live updates from the event are being posted below.While not specifically Linux focused, Intel's process/packaging advancements are always interesting from the hardware perspective. The quick highlights include:- New node naming to avoid confusion among process nodes. Succeeding 10nm SuperFin will be "Intel 7" (rather than "Enhanced SuperFin") and other naming beyond that -- Intel 4, Intel 3 -- and then through the angstrom era of semiconductors.- Intel is now manufacturing more 10nm wafers than 14nm,- Intel 7 is looking at a 10~15% improvement in performance per Watt over 10nm SuperFin. Intel 7 will begin shipping later this year with Alder Lake and then Sapphire Rapids next year.- Intel 4 will begin appearing in products in 2023 (production beginning in H2'22) with Meteor Lake and Granite Rapids.- Intel 4 will fully embrace extreme UV lithography.- Intel 3 will begin manufacturing in H2'23. Intel 3 will deliver around an 18% transistor performance-per-Watt improvement over Intel 4.- Intel 20A with volume production in 2024 will feature a new transistor architecture with new technologies RibbonFET and PowerVia.- Intel 18A is in development for early 2025 for delivering "unquestioned leadership."- EMIB packaging is delivering 2x bandwidth density and 4x better efficiency over standard packaging.- Amazon's AWS is the first IFS customer.- Qualcomm is interested in Intel's 20A process.