Intel Accelerated: New Node Naming & Ambitious Roadmap
26 July 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is back with another webcast following his update in March that focused on the new Intel Foundry Services, new US fabs, and more. Today's event is "Intel Accelerated" and offering an update on the company's IDM 2.0 process and packaging.

This webcast is still ongoing over at the Intel newsroom. Meanwhile some of the live updates from the event are being posted below.

While not specifically Linux focused, Intel's process/packaging advancements are always interesting from the hardware perspective. The quick highlights include:

- New node naming to avoid confusion among process nodes. Succeeding 10nm SuperFin will be "Intel 7" (rather than "Enhanced SuperFin") and other naming beyond that -- Intel 4, Intel 3 -- and then through the angstrom era of semiconductors.

- Intel is now manufacturing more 10nm wafers than 14nm,

- Intel 7 is looking at a 10~15% improvement in performance per Watt over 10nm SuperFin. Intel 7 will begin shipping later this year with Alder Lake and then Sapphire Rapids next year.

- Intel 4 will begin appearing in products in 2023 (production beginning in H2'22) with Meteor Lake and Granite Rapids.

- Intel 4 will fully embrace extreme UV lithography.

- Intel 3 will begin manufacturing in H2'23. Intel 3 will deliver around an 18% transistor performance-per-Watt improvement over Intel 4.

- Intel 20A with volume production in 2024 will feature a new transistor architecture with new technologies RibbonFET and PowerVia.

- Intel 18A is in development for early 2025 for delivering "unquestioned leadership."

- EMIB packaging is delivering 2x bandwidth density and 4x better efficiency over standard packaging.

- Amazon's AWS is the first IFS customer.

- Qualcomm is interested in Intel's 20A process.
