Intel Firmware Binaries Land For AX200/AX201 Bluetooth Linux Support
14 October 2019
With devices beginning to hit store shelves using the new Intel WiFi 6 AX200 series chipsets, the firmware binaries have landed in linux-firmware.git for rounding out support for these latest WiFi/Bluetooth adapters.

For a few kernel releases now since earlier this year these new Intel wireless chipsets have been supported by the mainline kernel but the firmware hasn't been part of the de facto linux-firmware.git tree that houses the various firmware binaries for different hardware component support under Linux.

Hitting this morning were the Bluetooth AX201 "HarrisonPeak" and Bluetooth AX200 "CyclonePeak" firmware files being introduced. These firmware binaries were previously available in less centralized locations like Ubuntu's own firmware package but not the main linux-firmware.git repository.


Additionally, updated Intel firmware images for the Bluetooth 9260 ThunderPeak and Bluetooth 9560 JeffersonPeak chipsets,
