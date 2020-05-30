Intel's Clear Linux Working On AVX-512 Optimized Golang Container
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 May 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT.
One of the latest performance optimizations being pursued by Intel on the open-source Linux side is providing an AVX-512-optimized container for Golang usage.

Intel's Clear Linux crew has assembled a new container providing AVX-512 tuned Go language support paired with AVX-512 optimized Glibc, OpenMP, and OpenBLAS libraries for operating on Intel's Xeon Scalable servers.

The impact can be far reaching with Kubernetes, Docker, and other popular container software relying upon the Go programming language. This optimized container is being distributed as clearlinux/golang. AVX-512 usage can be performed via Go assembly, cgo with AVX-512 intrinsics, and via third-party libraries.

For performance details and other information on this AVX-512 optimized Golang container powered by Clear Linux via the ClearLinux.org blog.
