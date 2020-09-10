Intel Working On VA-API AV1 Acceleration For FFmpeg
With Intel Xe LP / Tigerlake adding AV1 accelerated video decode, the Intel open-source developers are working to expose their AV1 hardware acceleration through the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) for usage by the likes of FFmpeg and other multimedia software.

FFmpeg as one of the most notable multimedia libraries is now seeing VA-API AV1 support plumbed as a result of Intel engineers for supporting the AV1 acceleration once Tigerlake notebooks hit the market.

Sent out on Wednesday is the AV1 hardware acceleration decoder and AV1 VA-API decoder.

This AV1 VA-API support isn't yet in FFmpeg Git but should hopefully soon be there. On the driver side, Intel's Media-Driver has been gearing up for its next release with production Tigerlake support.
