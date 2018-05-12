Latest Intel ARB_gl_spirv Patches Published By Igalia
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 May 2018 at 09:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
It's almost one year since the release of OpenGL 4.6 and while there is support outside of the Mesa tree, mainline Mesa still doesn't support this latest OpenGL revision due to the holdups around SPIR-V ingestion support.

Intel's i965 and AMD's RadeonSI drivers would have supported OpenGL 4.6 with mainline Mesa months ago, but they've been held up on the ARB_gl_spirv extension and the related ARB_spirv_extensions support. This work allows for SPIR-V modules to be used by OpenGL complementary to GLSL and allows for GLSL to also to be used as a source language for creating SPIR-V modules for OpenGL consumption. This is basically all about better interoperability between OpenGL and Vulkan -- not an easy task to implement.

Patches have been flowing for months and in the RadeonSI case has also meant working on the NIR back-end for code re-use with the existing Mesa Vulkan code. On the Intel front, Igalia developers have posted their latest patch series.

The latest 21 patches came out today and are for supporting uniforms and other extra bits. It appears the ARB_gl_spirv work for i965 is getting closer to mainline, but still not quite there yet. At this stage it looks like RadeonSI may still need some extra time, especially given their NIR upbringing work.

This OpenGL 4.6 support didn't make it for Mesa 18.1 and thus the next opportunity is to have the support squared away for Mesa 18.2, which will be released as stable in July or August, or one year after the GL 4.6 debut.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.1 Expected To Officially Debut Next Week
Radeon EQAA Anti-Aliasing Support Merged To Mesa 18.2
AMD Kaveri Gets A Big Performance Boost With Mesa 18.2 & AMDGPU DRM
Libdrm 2.4.92 Released With Meson Build Improvements, Icelake Support
Mesa 18.0.3 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
Mesa 18.1-RC3 Released, Final Expected In About Two Weeks
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs
The New Features Coming In Mesa 18.1: Intel Cache By Default, Many Vulkan Strides
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab