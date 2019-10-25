Intel's ANV Driver Now Exposes Vulkan Memory Model Support
25 October 2019
The newest Vulkan extension now supported by Intel's open-source "ANV" Linux driver is VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model.

The VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model support was originally introduced a year ago and then solidified in Q1 as the formal memory model for Vulkan and the first for a major graphics API. VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model exposes support for the Vulkan Memory Model as the means of defining synchronized memory access to the same memory locations via multiple shader invocations.

The semantics of the Vulkan Memory Model are explained in full via the Vulkan registry documentation.

Following other commits to ANV on Thursday, the Intel Vulkan Linux driver exposed the VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model support for Mesa 19.3.
