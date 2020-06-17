Intel Vulkan Driver Adds Pipeline Creation Cache Control Extension
Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver has landed support for the recent VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control extension.

VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control was introduced back in March with Vulkan 1.2.135. VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control exposes information on pipeline creation costs for helping to notify in advance of potentially expensive hazards during Vulkan pipeline creation.

VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control is already used by some software, like the Cemu Nintendo Wii emulator, for being able to expose asynchronous compilation of shaders and pipelines.

Merged on Tuesday was the patch adding this Vulkan extension to the Intel ANV driver for Mesa 20.2.
