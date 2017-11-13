Intel Vulkan Driver Preparing For Faster MSAA Performance
13 November 2017
Jason Ekstrand of Intel who contributes significantly to the development of their open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver has prepped a new patch series.

The latest 14 patches from Ekstrand are for supporting MSAA fast-clears. Intel's Vulkan driver has supported fast clears (so does RADV) since last year but not with multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA).

With these patches fast clears get flipped on for MSAA.

The MSAA fast-clears doesn't appear to get hit hard with any current real-world Vulkan game/application, but at least for Sascha Willems' multi-sampling demo these patches boost the performance by around 25% under 8x MSAA.
