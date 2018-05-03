Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Lands shaderInt16 Support
As of this morning Intel's "ANV" open-source Vulkan driver now has 16-bit integer support for shaders (shaderInt16) as one more feature to cross-off the TODO list.

Igalia's Iago Toral Quiroga has landed his patch series wiring up shaderInt16 support for the Intel Vulkan Linux driver. The 16-bit int support for shaders is supported with Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics hardware and newer.

This work in Mesa Git is present for the Mesa 18.2 cycle, not the upcoming 18.1 that is already in the release candidate phase.

With the shaderInt16 support wrapped up, the only other Vulkan physical device features not supported by ANV yet include depthBounds, shaderStorageImageMultisample, shaderStorageImageReadWithoutFormat, and shaderResourceMinLod. Overall, the Intel Vulkan driver is in great shape and hopefully with Cannonlake/Icelake and moving forward the graphics hardware will be a bit more capable for yielding more potential out of the Intel Linux graphics stack.
