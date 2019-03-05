Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Adds VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block, VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays
5 March 2019
The open-source Intel "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver has picked up support for some of the newer extensions.

First up, the ANV driver now implements support for VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block, the extension that has been around since September's Vulkan 1.1.84 release. VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block allows for uniform blocks to be backed directly with descriptor sets by storing the inline uniform data within descriptor pool storage.

The inline uniform block support landed following SPIR-V changes and hundreds of lines of code in other ANV work.

Also now supported by the ANV driver is VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays, one of the newest extensions introduced as part of this week's Vulkan 1.1.102. This allows images of a format requiring YCbCr to be created with multiple array layers.

The latest Intel ANV driver activity can be tracked in Git for this material that will premiere as stable next quarter with Mesa 19.1.
