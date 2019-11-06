Additional Intel "ANV" Vulkan Driver Performance Numbers For Gen11 Ice Lake Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 November 2019 at 05:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
Complementing the earlier Intel Ice Lake "Gen11" graphics comparison and the Windows vs. Linux Ice Lake graphics driver numbers, here are some additional Vulkan data points in different Linux and Steam Play games.

These are just some standalone numbers for some other Vulkan-powered Linux games (or Windows titles running on Linux via Steam Play + DXVK) that weren't covered in earlier comparisons. I also have more OpenGL numbers still to publish soon for both the i965 and Iris Gallium3D driver options.

Tests this round on Ubuntu 19.10 with Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.3-devel.

Batman: Arkham Origins would really need to be run at 1280 x 1024 or less for this Steam Play game to run nicely on this Ice Lake laptop.

The Dota 2 Vulkan frame-rate was similar to that of Batman: Arkham Origins.


Hitman 2, a game run on Linux thanks to Valve's Steam Play, unfortunately isn't playable at this stage with the Ice Lake Iris Plus Graphics.


Serious Sam Fusion on Vulkan does easily run with the Intel Gen11 graphics.

Strange Brigade, another Steam Play game, sees its performance coming in short.

More data from these quick standalone metrics via OpenBenchmarking.org.
