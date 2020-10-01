Intel Adds Vulkan Transform Feedback For Aging Haswell Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 October 2020 at 03:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Due to DXVK recently beginning to require Vulkan Transform Feedback (VK_EXT_transform_feedback) for this Direct3D translation layer popular with Linux gamers, Intel open-source developers have gone back and now implemented transform feedback support in the Intel "ANV" driver for Haswell era "Gen 7" graphics.

While the Intel ANV Vulkan driver on Linux has always provided support going back to Haswell, in some areas it's been less than ideal due to stark hardware differences compared to Gen8 Broadwell graphics and newer. But with DXVK needing VK_EXT_transform_feedback now and the lack of that support regressing the experience for some still using Haswell graphics, Mesa 20.3 is adding the support.


Mesa 20.3 will be out around the start of December or otherwise gamers making use of Intel Gen7 graphics can avoid upgrading to/past DXVK 1.7.1 if wanting the D3D-to-Vulkan layer to continue working without resorting to Mesa Git. But at this stage you'd be better off upgrading to a newer CPU with much more capable graphics or even picking up a budget discrete GPU.

The Vulkan Transform Feedback implementation is designed to match the capabilities of OpenGL's transform feedback functionality. From the beginning the transform feedback extension was ushered along by developers in helping to make it easier to map other 3D APIs (like OpenGL and Direct3D) atop Vulkan. The transform feedback for Gen7/Haswell with the Intel ANV driver was committed on Monday.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Continues Bringing Up DMA-BUF Support For RDMA
Intel Begins Linux Hardware Enablement Work For Meteor Lake
Intel Discloses New CPU Instructions, Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface (EHFI)
Linux Kernel Sees Initial Patches For Supporting Intel Hybrid CPUs
Intel Prepares Linux Kernel Support For Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX)
Intel Releases OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites