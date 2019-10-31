Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver Overhauls Its Buffer Allocation Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 31 October 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With Mesa 19.3 having been branched yesterday, hitting Git master today as an early change for Mesa 20.0 is an overhaul to the Intel "ANV" open-source Vulkan driver's buffer object (BO) allocation code.

The set of patches by Jason Ekstrand, one of Intel's original ANV Vulkan driver developers, changes their allocation code around so that now everything is allocated from the buffer object cache. With this fundamental change all allocations are within a single sparse array struct. This change ensures relocation updates can't crash, moving from a hash set to sparse array for buffer object tracking should be much faster ("this will be much more performant," says Jason), allows a lock in their softpin code to be removed, and is a code clean-up itself. With this change the Intel Vulkan driver is also zeroing out buffers on release to ensure the memory is cleared.

With the change over to using a bitset for residency tracking, Ekstrand found it helped take 3% off a CPU-limited Dawn WebGPU example.

All the details on this Intel Vulkan driver BO allocation change can be found via this merge request, which was honored today and now part of Mesa 20.0.0-devel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Core i9 9900KS Linux Benchmarks Are Coming
Intel Linux Driver Patches Revived For Useful Per-Process Load Statistics
Intel's ANV Driver Now Exposes Vulkan Memory Model Support
Intel 8K Display Support Should Be Working With Linux 5.4
Intel's Graphics Compiler For Their NEO Compute Stack Now Supports Jasper Lake
Intel Lands More Graphics Code For Linux 5.5 - Jasper, More Intel Xe Multi-GPU Prepping
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
GNU Project Developers Debate A Restructuring As A "Bottom Up" Organization
Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday
AMD Joins The Blender Foundation With An Emphasis On Vulkan
VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 Released As Oracle's Next Virtualization Update Approaches
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support