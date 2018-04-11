Igalia Preps 16-bit Integer Support For Intel's Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 April 2018 at 05:56 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Igalia developers have been working on shaderInt16 support Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver to provide 16-bit integer support.

The consulting firm Igalia has been tasked with getting the 16-bit integer support in Vulkan shaders ready for the Intel Vulkan Linux driver. This 16-bit int support is available for "Gen8" Broadwell graphics hardware and newer.

The patches at this stage amount to just over 100 lines of new code across 11 patches with some of the prep work already being tackled.

What makes this more exciting is that shaderInt16 is among the few Vulkan physical device features not yet supported by ANV. Still remaining are depth bounds, shader storage image multi-sample, shader storage image read without format, shader resource min lod, and variable multi-sample rate.

Hopefully this 16-bit shader integer support for the Intel Vulkan driver will be squared away in time for this quarter's Mesa 18.1 release.
