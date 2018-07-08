Released yesterday was Vulkan 1.1.80 that offers three new extensions while the Intel ANV open-source driver has begun rolling out patches for supporting this latest Vulkan specification update.
Lead Intel ANV developer Jason Ekstrand took the opportunity over the weekend to begin sending out the v1.1.80 patches for ANV. The seven patches sent out on Saturday include the routine updating of the Vulkan headers/XML against the 1.1.80 upstream while the other work was focused on the VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 extension. KHR_create_renderpass2 is about making render passes more extensible via sub-structures at render pass creation time.
The Vulkan 1.1.80 update also brings the VK_EXT_conditional_render extension for allowing conditional render commands based upon the value/result in buffer memory and VK_KHR_8bit_storage for 8-bit types in uniform/storage buffers and push constant blocks. As of writing, the ANV patches for these two extensions have yet to be posted.
The 1.1.80 / RenderPass2 patches so far can be found on Mesa-dev but hopefully the ANV/RADV 1.1.80 work will be readied prior to the Mesa 18.2 branching later this month.
