Intel Continues Readying Linux/Open-Source For AMX, Begins Discussing Programming Model
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 August 2020 at 07:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Back in June after Intel first published the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) specification, the open-source/Linux patches were quick to come by their large software team. That work has continued over the summer in ensuring the Linux ecosystem and developers are ready for Intel AMX programming come next year with Sapphire Rapids.

Intel already landed initial support in LLVM as well as GCC and related components like the GNU Assembler. Intel's stellar software engineers have been working punctually to ensure all the bits are out there. AMX consists of "tiles" as a set of two-dimensional registers for representing a larger memory image and accelerators that can operate on said tiles with a focus on AI workloads for both training and inference among other possibilities.

Intel this week sent out their proposed Intel AMX ABI documentation. Following that they then kicked off an AMX programming model discussion intended for both GCC and Clang. The AMX programming model discussion with all the technical details can be found via this mailing list thread.

The proposal covers their planned C data type for AMX, intrinsics, user interfaces, and also how to represent it within LLVM IR. It will certainly be interesting to see how well Intel AMX performs once hardware begins shipping next year as well as how the adoption of it is on the software side. At least it's looking like the compiler toolchain support around Advanced Matrix Extensions will be in good shape for launch.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel P-State With Linux 5.9 Adds Passive Mode With Hardware P-States
Intel Details TDX To Better Protect Virtual Machines
Intel Is Using IGC In Their Windows Drivers, Internal Prototype For Mesa
Intel oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" Is Coming Later This Year
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Adds Compute Kernel Support In Mesa 20.3
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell