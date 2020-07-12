Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler

Intel's open-source compiler engineers have been quite timely in getting the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) support out in the relevant components since Intel formally outlined AMX in last month's programming reference manual.
It was just at the end of June that Intel provided more details on Advanced Matrix Extensions as their new paradigm for AI workloads and more. Following those details going public, patches to the GNU and LLVM compiler toolchains began while there has also been recent kernel work around the XSAVES support that is needed.
Initial support can be found in upstream LLVM for its 11.0 release later this year and initial AMX support in GCC 11, which will be released early next year. Intel "Sapphire Rapids" Xeons are expected to be the first CPUs shipping with AMX in 2021.
The latest AMX work is support now in Gas, the GNU Assembler, for the new AMX instructions.
The Intel AMX support at least on the compiler toolchain side is coming together quite nicely and quickly for seeing out-of-the-box support ahead of the Sapphire Rapids arrival.
