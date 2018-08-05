Intel IWLWIFI Adding 802.11ax Support In Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 August 2018 at 02:32 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
The latest Linux wireless driver code was sent in today for queueing in the net-next tree ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel.

With the latest wireless-drivers-next activity, the most notable feature pull request is the IWLWIFI driver now supporting 802.11ax, the latest WiFi standard succeeding 802.11ac. The WLAN 802.11ax specification operates on 2.4/5GHz spectrums and beyond MMIO/MU-MIMO adds in OFDMA: Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access. The top speed of 802.11ax is expected at 11 Gbps. The first of the next-gen WiFi devices supporting this standard are expected over the next calendar year.

The 802.11ax WLAN support is now plumbed into the IWLWIFI driver ahead of more Intel wireless chipsets coming out to support this standard. Along with this comes for the Intel IWLWIFI driver initial support for the Intel Wireless-AX 22560 adapter.

This IWLWIFI driver update, separate from the 802.11ax work, adds more PCI IDs from the Intel Wireless 22000 and 22560 series.

Other Linux WiFi work for Linux 4.19 includes Mediatek MT76x2u and MT76x0U support along with WIL6210 Talyn-MB support, WoWLAN support for QTNFMAC, USB support for the MT76 driver, and other minor improvements/fixes. The complete list of wireless-drivers-next changes for 4.19 can be found from this pull request.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Initial Intel Coffeelake CPU Support Added To Coreboot
Intel Continues Prepping PECI Support For The Linux Kernel
Intel IWD Wireless Daemon v0.4 Released With New Features
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
Linux Kernel Gets Patches For New CPU Instructions On Intel Tremont & Later
Intel Squeezes Final Batch Of Linux 4.19 DRM Changes, Lands Icelake Display Compression
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source