Intel Rolls Out Leadership Changes Following Last Week's 7nm Delay Announcement

Following last week's public disclosure that Intel is running six to twelve months behind on their 7nm production, Intel this evening announced a set of leadership changes to move the company forward.

The key components of today's leadership changes include:

- Now leading Technology Development is Dr. Ann Kelleher as they begin ramping up 10nm production and moving along their 7nm and 5nm process development. Dr. Mike Mayberry meanwhile will retire at the end of the year.

- Keyvan Esfarjani will now lead Intel's Manufacturing and Operations.

- Intel Design Engineering will see Josh Walden serve as the interim leader while Intel conducts an external search for a new leader of this group.

- Raja Koduri will continue to lead Architecture, Software and Graphics. Likewise. Dr. Randhir Thakur will continue to lead Intel's Supply Chain.

- Murthy Renduchintala who had been the company's Chief Engineer will be leaving Intel next week.

